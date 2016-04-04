Roads closed in Aktobe and Karaganda regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Aktobe and Karaganda regions have shut down some highways for bad weather, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A section of the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway was closed in Aktobe region for all types of transport due to snow water.



Flooding forced Karaganda region authorities to shut down a section of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway for all types of transport.