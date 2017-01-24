Roads closed in Karaganda, Aktobe regions for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather continues to rule the day on the highways of Kazakhstan forcing local authorities to impose traffic restrictions. For instance, traffic restrictions have been imposed in Karaganda and Aktobe regions today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Ulytau-Kostanay region motorway were closed for all types of transport in Karaganda region due to blizzard and poor visibility.



Sections of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan, the Shubarkuduk-Atyrau region, the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz, the Kandyagash-Shalkar, the Samara-Shymkent and the Kobda-Marzhanbulak highways were shut down for all types of transport in Aktobe region for the same reasons.