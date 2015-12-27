EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 27 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two regions closed roads today, Dec 27, for bad weather.

    In Karaganda region:

    Black ice led to closure of a road section from Temirtau town to the border of Akmola region (1,051-1,142 km, Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway) for trucks and public transport.

    Besides, a road section from Karaganda city to the border of Pavlodar region has been also closed for blizzard and black ice (970-1,135 km, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway) for all types of vehicles.

    In Pavlodar region:

    Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway was closed on the section from Shiderty village to the border of Karaganda region for all types of vehicles.

    Tags:
    Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!