ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergencies authorities of Kostanay region decided to close highways for heavy blizzard, Kazakhavtodor informs.

Due to bad weather conditions (snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility), a section of Zhazkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway (377-595 km, from Kostanay region’ border to North Kazakhstan region’s border) was closed for all types of vehicles.