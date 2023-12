KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Parts of highways in several areas of Kostanay region have been closed due to poor visibility, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

The section of the highway linking Yekaterinburg (Russia) and Almaty city was closed.

The section of Mamlyutka-Kostanay motorway was shut down as well.

The decision to close the sections of highways came into effect at 11:30 am today.