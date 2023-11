ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three regions closed highways for bad weather conditions, Kazinform refers to Kazakhavtodor.

Thus, Aktobe region closed Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz road section for all types of vehicles.

Kyzylorda region closed Kyzylorda-Pavlodar road section for all types of vehicles.

Rains and mud in Karaganda region led to closure of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar and Yekaterinburg-Almaty road sections.