    08:27, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Roads closed in three regions of Kazakhstan due to ice-slick

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs about closing of roads in three regions of Kazakhstan.

    Thus, the roads "Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk", "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka", "Kokshetau-Omsk", "Kokshetau-Schuchinsk" and "Kokshetau-Atbasar" are closed for all types of vehicles in Akmola region on November 25.

    Besides, the Atobe-Orsk road in Aktobe region is also closed for all types of vehicles.

    Moreover, all the roads in North Kazakhstan region are closed for all types of vehicles because of ice-slick.

