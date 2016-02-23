Roads closed in two regions of Kazakhstan for bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Aktobe and Kostanay regions were forced to close roads due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sections of the Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk and Karabutak-Kostanay highways were shut down in Aktobe region due to snowfall, blizzard and poor visibility.

Vehicular restrictions were imposed on all roads in Kostanay region due to rain and black ice.