Roads in four regions of Kazakhstan closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads are closed for all types of vehicles in four regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Thus, the Yelenovka-Arykbalyk-Chistopolye-Yesil road is closed in North Kazakhstan region due to blizzard.

The Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan road is also closed in Kostanay region because of the blizzard.

The Ucharal-Dostyk road is closed due to strong wind, blizzard and bad visibility in Almaty region.

The Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan road is also closed Akmola region because of the bad weather conditions as well.