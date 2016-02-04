EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:50, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads in four regions of Kazakhstan closed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads are closed for all types of vehicles in four regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

    Thus, the Yelenovka-Arykbalyk-Chistopolye-Yesil road is closed in North Kazakhstan region due to blizzard.

    The Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan road is also closed in Kostanay region because of the blizzard.

    The Ucharal-Dostyk road is closed due to strong wind, blizzard and bad visibility in Almaty region.

    The Kostanay-Auliekol-Surgan road is also closed Akmola region because of the bad weather conditions as well.

    Tags:
    Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!