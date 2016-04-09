EN
    09:46, 09 April 2016

    Roads in three regions remain closed due to flooding

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted on roads of Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions covered road, Kazhydromet reported.

    In Aktobe region snow meltwater has closed "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) road for all types of vehicles.
    Due to the overflow of melt water North-Kazakhstan region's authorities have closed parts of the roads "Roshinsky-Korneevka-Voloshinka" (0-48 km), "Roshinsky-Korneevka-Voloshinka" (0-48 km), "Bulayevo-Vozvishenka-Molodogvardeiskoye-Kirovo-Kiyaly-Roschinskoye" (205-229 km.) for all kinds of vehicles.

    Kostanay region has shut down "Karasu - Bolshaya Churakovka" highway for all kinds of vehicles due to melt water overflow.

