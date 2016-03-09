17:58, 09 March 2016 | GMT +6
Roads in three regions remain closed
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions keep roads closed for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the website of the MIA Emergencies Committee.
Aktobe region:
Heavy snowfall, poor visibility led to closure of Aktobe-Russian border road section on the Aktobe-Orsk highway (16-135 km) and Khromtau-Badamsha road on the Khromtau-Nikeltau highway (19-48 km) for all types of vehicles.
Kostanay region:
Blizzards and poor visibility became a reason for closing movement on Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubrovy (0-56 km) and Uzunkol-Sarykol (0-79 km) roads for all types of vehicles.
North Kazakhstan region:
The region shut down the roads in all directions for all types of vehicles.