EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:58, 09 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads in three regions remain closed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions keep roads closed for bad weather conditions, Kazinform learnt from the website of the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    Aktobe region:

    Heavy snowfall, poor visibility led to closure of Aktobe-Russian border road section on the Aktobe-Orsk highway (16-135 km) and Khromtau-Badamsha road on the Khromtau-Nikeltau highway (19-48 km) for all types of vehicles.
    Kostanay region:

    Blizzards and poor visibility became a reason for closing movement on Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubrovy (0-56 km) and Uzunkol-Sarykol (0-79 km) roads for all types of vehicles.
    North Kazakhstan region:

    The region shut down the roads in all directions for all types of vehicles.

    Tags:
    Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!