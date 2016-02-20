EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:13, 20 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads in two regions remain closed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Aktobe and Almaty regions remain close, Kazinform learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Blizzards and poor visibility became a reason for shutting down a road section from Kandyagash town to Shalkar town in Aktobe region (0-258 km, Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway). The road was closed for all types of vehicles. Besides, Severnyi Obkhod road was also closed near Aktobe city (0-39 km).

    In Almaty region, the authorities took a decision to close a road section from Koktuma station to Dostyk station for blizzards and poor visibility (Usharal-Dostyk highway, 83-184 km).

    Tags:
    Transport Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!