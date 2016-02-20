Roads in two regions remain closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Aktobe and Almaty regions remain close, Kazinform learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Blizzards and poor visibility became a reason for shutting down a road section from Kandyagash town to Shalkar town in Aktobe region (0-258 km, Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway). The road was closed for all types of vehicles. Besides, Severnyi Obkhod road was also closed near Aktobe city (0-39 km).

In Almaty region, the authorities took a decision to close a road section from Koktuma station to Dostyk station for blizzards and poor visibility (Usharal-Dostyk highway, 83-184 km).