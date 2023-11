Roads opened in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Restrictions on vehicles movement in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions lifted earlier are now removedб Kazinform correspondent reports.

Some roads of Almaty and East Kazakhtsan regions remain closed due to snowstorm and low visibility.

In Almaty region are closed:

1. Usharal-Dostyk road at 83-184 km between Koktum and Dostyk;

2. Saryozek-Koktal road at 40-80 km between Kogalym and Basshi.

In East Kazakhstan region:

1. Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaiha-Russian border road at 108-123 km between Shemonaikha and Russian border;

2. Semey-Kainar road at 8-284 km.

According to Kazakhavtodor, they continue clearing roadways and roadsides and de-icing pocedures, as well as patrolling all roads around the clock.