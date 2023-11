ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Akmola region have made a decision not to lift vehicular restrictions that were imposed earlier due to black ice.

According to Kazakhavtodor, sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Astana-Korgalzhyn and Kokshetau-Arbasar highways were closed due to black ice threatening the safety of motorists and their passengers.