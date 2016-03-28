EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:08, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Roads remain closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs a number of roads remain closed in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) section of road in Aktobe region has been closed due to snowmelt. In addition, due to the deteriorating weather conditions (snow) vehicular traffic has been restricted on the section of road "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (10-74 km).
    Snowstorm has shut down "Sarykol-Bolshiye Dubravy" highway for all types of vehicles in Kostanay region.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region Aktobe region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!