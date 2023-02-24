EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:07, 24 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Roads remain shut in 18 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of 08:40 a.m. February 24 this year roads in 7 regions of Kazakhstan are still closed down due to weather conditions.

    18 road sections that is 2,018 km or 8% of the country’s highways were shut, Kazinform quotes the KazAvtoZhol national operator of highways.

    The roads were closed in Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions, it said in a statement.

    Some 400 vehicles and 530 workers are engaged in cleanup efforts on the roads.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!