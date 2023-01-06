EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 06 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Roads reopen as winter storm eases in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some sections of republican roads have been reopened in three regions of Kazakhstan as winter storm eases, Kazinform cites KazAvtoZhol.

    Roads of republican significance have been re-opened to traffic in all directions in Pavlodar region. Winter road maintenance works are underway.

    The section from Ulyrau region’s border to Arkalyk town on Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk road also reopened.

    Traffic restrictions on roads in Kostanay region have also been fully removed.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!