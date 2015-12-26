Roads repair, housing construction in spotlight - N Kazakhstan Governor

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM By tradition, Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov met with the activists of the regional veterans' organization yesterday. In the course of the meeting he told about the results of the work conducted in the region in 2015.

Harvesting campaign, own-produced combine harvesters, livestock and poultry number increase, development of processing industry and plans for the year coming - all these and other important areas of activity were on agenda of the meeting. The Governor touched upon the issues of industry development, housing construction, social projects, employment rate and the prospects of tourism development. According to him, 360 km of local roads will be repaired next year. Housing construction issue is also in the spotlight of the region's authorities. The region builds and commissions housing complexes under Zhilstroysberbank's program, Nurly Zhol project, together with Kazakhstan Mortgage Company. "We are building 4 blocks of flats together with Zhilstroysberbank (300 flats). Two rental blocks of flats will be built in the city, and four more will be erected in districts (305 flats in whole). Two housing complexes are under construction now as per Nurly Zhol program. Three more will be built in 2016 (448 flats). Two blocks of flats will be built jointly with Kazakhstan Mortgage Company (212 flats). In order to liquidate three-shift schooling problem, we launched the construction of two new schools in Novoishimka village of Musrepov district and in Taiynsha town of Taiynsha district. The schools are planned to be commissioned in August 2016," the Governor said. Technical and vocational education issues aroused much interest among the veterans. Other issues included light industry development, gasification, revival of consumer cooperatives, birth rate in the region etc. Upon completion of the meeting, Erik Sultanov thanked the veterans for their active engagement in the region's life and congratulated them on the oncoming New Year 2016.