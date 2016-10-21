Robert de Niro to produce movie about saving Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Participant Media film company outran its rivals in the competition for the script for Michael Gunn's movie "The Price of Freedom". Jane Rosenthal and Robert de Niro will also participate in film production representing Tribeca Films, gazeta.ru reports.

The plot is based on the events of USSR collapse. The main character, an American diplomat working in Kazakhstan, learns that the newly formed state has a huge stock of enriched uranium, and together with his colleagues makes huge efforts to take them out before it gets into the possession of international terrorists.

The Deadline writes that the film is based on a real story. The synopsis carried out by the Deadline isn't very detailed, and there is no information whether anything of the kind actually happened in Kazakhstan in the early 1990s. In fact the major uranium deposits of the USSR were located in Kazakhstan, and even now this country is a leader production of unenriched uranium which is one third of world production.

No information about "The Price of Freedom" is available yet: who the film director will be, when the shooting will start and what the release dates are. Nor it is known who is starring, however, it is quite possible that Robert de Niro may act not only as the producer in this movie. However, according to Imdb, De Niro is currently engaged in several projects, including Tim Hill's "The War with Grandpa" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman", therefore it is likely that "The Price of Freedom" may not fit his busy schedule, or he may refuse for other reasons.

Kazakhstan is not widely presented in American movie. The famous "Borat" project caused a lot of uproar in 2006. However Michael Gunn will probably manage to create a better image of the country. As judged by "Designated Survivor" he treats the political realia very carefully.