Robert Rodriguez & John Malkovich Made A Film You Can’t See Until 2115

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The wait for a new movie can often seem like it takes forever, especially in this day of mega-hype.

How often have you found yourself one month, six months, or even a year out from the release of your next favorite movie and become dizzy with excitement and anticipation? Even this second, as you read this, there's a good chance that, somewhere in your mind, you're feeling this sensation as we enter the final month before the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If, somehow, you're not into the whole Star Wars thing, then you're probably feeling it for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice or Captain America: Civil War. The good news is that, despite how it might feel, you don't have to wait forever to see any of these movies. Release day will be here before you know it, and your anticipation will be rewarded. However if you're having these feelings for the latest film from director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), you might want to take a step back and curb your desires. If you're old enough to be reading this-or, really, if you're alive today-then chances are you'll never get the opportunity. According to an article on io9, Rodriguez and actor John Malkovich (Crossbones) have teamed up with Louis XIII Cognac to craft a film entitled 100 Years that won't be seen for, well, 100 years. The film is part of a promotional campaign for Louis XIII, who ages their cognac for a century before releasing it, and has been placed in a time capsule that won't open until the year 2115. In a statement about the project, Louis XIII global executive director Ludovic du Plessis said, "Louis XIII is a true testament to the mastery of time and we sought to create a proactive piece of art that explores the dynamic relationship of the past, present and future." The company approached Malkovich to write the film, the idea of which is being kept firmly under wraps. Not even so much as the concept has been revealed, with the company saying only that the film would be set in today's present and that Rodriguez has called the film "emotionally charged." What they have done, however, is create three teasers for the film, each imagining a different future, none of which having anything to do with 100 Years whatsoever. The teasers star Malkovich and actress Shuya Chang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend) as they open the vault which houses 100 Years in three different potential futures. One finds the world in a state of post-apocalyptic decay, where nature has taken over; another is a world of immense technological change which Malkovich described as "beyond computerized"; and the final is reminiscent of a retro-futuristic world, not entirely unlike Tomorrowland.