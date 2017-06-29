Robertino Loretti to sing in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The organizers of Robertino Loretti's visit to Zhambyl region promise the residents and guests of Taraz an evening of Italian music, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 60s pop legend, whose crystal voice gained great popularity around the world, Robertino Loretti has already visited this southern city in 2006, on Kazakhstan's Independence Day. Back then the idea to invite the Italian came from the akim of the Zhambyl region and was realized through the mediation of the Kazakh consul to Italy Valikhan Saginhanov, a Taraz native.

According to the local businessmen who organized the singer's visit 11 years ago, Agadil Yerkebayev, Roberto did not put up any special requests for his stay in Taraz. On the contrary, he was very modest and preferred to travel from Almaty airport to Taraz by train refusing to go with the cortege sent to pick him up from Taraz.

Maestro's concert in Taraz is scheduled on July 5 at 8 pm. Ticket cost is 3,000 tenge.

Roberto Loretti, known as Robertino Loretti is an Italian singer, who gained popularity in 1960s.