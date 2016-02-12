EN
    07:55, 12 February 2016

    Robinho joins Atletico Mineiro

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM -- Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan forward Robinho has joined Atletico Mineiro, the Brazilian club said on Thursday.

    The 32-year-old, a free agent after ending a six-month spell with Guangzhou Evergrande last month, agreed to a two-year deal reportedly worth 200,000 US dollars a month, according to Xinhua.
    "As announced earlier on Thursday by the (club) president Daniel Nepomuceno, Robinho is the latest player to join Atletico Mineiro," the Belo Horizonte-based outfit said on their official website.
    Atletico beat off interest from Robinho's former club Santos, who are understood to have offered the Brazil international a salary of 150,000 US dollars a month.
    Robinho has been capped 101 times for Brazil since his international debut in 2002, scoring 30 goals.

