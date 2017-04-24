EN
    16:20, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Robotic science may become obligatory subject at Kazakhstani schools

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The international robotic science festival RoboLand in Karaganda city brought together over 800 children and even such high guest as Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Karaganda region governor's Office, participants of the festival divided into 400 teams competed in 24 nominations, including labyrinths, mechanical and intellectual sumo, football for robots, 3D prototyping and many more.

    Internationally certified WBO judge, professor of the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics Alexander Kapitonov was the head of the jury at the festival.

    At the opening ceremony of the festival, Minister Sagadiyev praised good level of robotic science development in Karaganda region.
    According to him, robotic science may become an obligatory subject at Kazakhstani schools one day. Presently, the ministry looks into the possibility of making it obligatory one.

    Minister Sagadiyev said: "We cannot lag behind other countries [in that respect]. Nowadays, over 20,000 schoolchildren study robotic science at extra classes across the country. this year we plan to double that figure."

     

     

