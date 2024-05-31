Robotics center “Next Generation Hub” opens in Kyrgyzstan’s Osh

A new innovative robotics center “Next Generation Hub” has opened in Osh, Kabar reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen, Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbayeva, executives of the Chinese company Jiangsu Huibo Robotics and local residents.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic inspected the robotics and equipment purchased in the amount of 5 million and wished further success in the work of the educational institution.

It should be noted that the center opened with the support of the Chinese company Jiangsu Huibo Robotics. The total area of ​​the center is 500 sq. meters. The company brought robotics and consumables from abroad.