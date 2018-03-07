EN
    11:49, 07 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Robots in Astana invite to exhibition

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 17, Aruzhan Mall is hosting an exhibition Corporation of Robots where kids and adults can see not only the latest technologies but also touch the things "from the future" and make friends with 50 unique robots. 

    The state-of-the-art robots imitating human movements will dance for guests to a foot tapping music and Tesla coil will shoot lightning producing sounds and turning into melodies.
    Kiki, a robot-girl, is the first Russian robot with an enlarged verbal and nonverbal communication features. The electronic promoter girl is smart too - her knowledge amounts to terrabytes. She speaks about 30 languages. As a true girl she likes compliments, hugs and to chat.  
    Wooden "Derevyaka" is a kind and charming robot. He resembles a house spirit "domovyenok", he plays barrel-organ, winks at guests, asks questions and tells fortune. 

    Aruzhan  Mall, Ilyas Zhansugurov Str., 8/1

    March 17 - April 22

    From 10.00 to 21.00

    website: corporationofrobots.com

    Instagram: instagram.com/corporationofrobots/ 

