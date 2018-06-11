EN
    12:00, 11 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Robots of Kazakh pupils stun Moscow

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young engineers of Kazakhstan became the winners of the LEAS (LEGO Education Afterschool Programs) Russia & Kazakhstan EV3 robotics challenge held in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh wunderkinds took part in the grand final that took place at the Kids City, children's educational and amusement park, of Russia. They successfully coped with autonomous robots' complex assembly and programming tasks. The robots are purposed to search for, collect and recycle large space debris at Earth support orbits.

    The motto of the contest is "Let's all together clean up the near-Earth space environment". Children of two age categories Under 10 years old and Above 10 years old vied for the title of the best robot designers.

