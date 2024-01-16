EN
    11:54, 16 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Roche, Pfizer to produce medications in Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Pharmaceutical giants Roche (Switzerland) and Pfizer (U.S.) plan to launch medication production in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the ministry of healthcare. 

    Presently the ministry is working on attraction of investments needed for ensuring transfer of technologies and new developments. Several projects launched together BIGPHARMA, and other investors from the U.S., Switzerland, South Korea, Türkiye, Germany and Japan on contract manufacturing are currently at various stages of implementation.

    According to the healthcare authorities, the implementation of these projects in Kazakhstan will enable to obtain innovative and unique pharmaceuticals and ensure free use of the potential of up-to-date medical equipment.

    Thus, Roche  plans to start production of anti-cancer drugs in H2 2024 on the ground of JSC Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory.

    Besides, the ministry is working on an investment agreement with Pfizer, on production of the Prevenar-20 pneumococcal vaccine in Kazakhstan.

