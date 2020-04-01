Rock icon Sting dedicates new song to Italy’s coronavirus victims

LONDON. KAZINFORM - British singer and songwriter Sting (Gordon Matthew Sumner) has dedicated his new song «The Empty Chair» to the citizens of Italy, which has one of the largest number of fatalities in the world from the novel coronavirus. Italian producer Pascal Vicedomini published Sting’s video message on Facebook.

The new song is about those, who in their hour of need, happened to be far away from their friends and families, TASS informs.

«I know how sorely Italy has been suffering. I watch the news every day and see that what has happened to Italy is now going on all over the world. I miss you all. I miss my beloved country and my beautiful house in Tuscany,» the musician said in Italian in his video message.

In the late 1990s, Sting and his wife actress Trudie Styler bought a 16th century villa in the vicinity of Florence where they still stay now and again.

Italy is Europe's hardest hit country from the Covid-19 pandemic. According to recent data, more than 12,400 people in Italy have died from the consequences of the infection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of those infected there has exceeded 105,000 people.

On March 10, 2020, the Italian authorities placed the whole country on a full lockdown. The measures include a nationwide quarantine, and tight restrictions on the movement of people throughout Italy. All educational institutions, shops, restaurants, bars (except for road bars), sports halls, entertainment facilities, beauty studios, cultural institutions, parks have been closed. The work of public transport has been reduced by 75%. Quarantine measures have been tightened several times, and fines for violating them now range from 400 to 3,000 euros.