TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:13, 10 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Roger Federer out for 2020 due to injury 'setback'

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday announced he would miss the remainder of the year after suffering a setback during his initial rehabilitation from surgery on his right knee last February.

    «A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,» Federer, 38, said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.»

    The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he looks forward to return to the court at the beginning of 2021 season.


