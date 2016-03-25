Roger Federer: Tennis ace hurt knee running bath for twin daughters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roger Federer says the knee injury he suffered after the Australian Open in January occurred while preparing a bath for his twin daughters.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, 34, needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is set to make his return at the Miami Open this week.

"I think I was going to run a bath for the girls," he said.

"I made a very simple movement, turned back, heard a click in my knee. I went to the zoo. My leg was swollen."

Federer said he was happy with how surgery went but "very sad" he had needed an operation.

"I thought I was going to get through my career without any," said the Swiss. "It was a big shock and, yeah, disappointing."

Federer is scheduled to face Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in round two in Miami.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com