TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:50, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Roger Federer: Tennis ace hurt knee running bath for twin daughters

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roger Federer says the knee injury he suffered after the Australian Open in January occurred while preparing a bath for his twin daughters.

    The 17-time Grand Slam champion, 34, needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is set to make his return at the Miami Open this week.

    "I think I was going to run a bath for the girls," he said.

    "I made a very simple movement, turned back, heard a click in my knee. I went to the zoo. My leg was swollen."

    Federer said he was happy with how surgery went but "very sad" he had needed an operation.

    "I thought I was going to get through my career without any," said the Swiss. "It was a big shock and, yeah, disappointing."

    Federer is scheduled to face Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in round two in Miami.

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com

    Sport World News Tennis News
