RoK CEC – OSCE coop discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 11, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev met with Head of OSCE Programme Office in Astana György Szabó.

Berik Imashev informed György Szabó of the work conducted by the CEC and election structures of the country today. The main areas of this work are: improvement of election legislation and preparation for the regular election of the Senate deputies this year.

In turn, Mr. Szabó thanked the Kazakh side for the organization of the meeting and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.

The meeting discussed also the issues related to the visit of the CEC members to the OSCE/ODIHR headquarters in Warsaw for discussing the course of fulfillment of the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations in May 2017, organization of an international conference in October 2017 as well as an annual workshop-training for international observers in November 2017.

The sides discussed also the areas of further cooperation between the CEC and the OSCE in development and improvement of election legislation, democratization of election process in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that traditional relations of partnership and cooperation will continue developing in future.