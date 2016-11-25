RoK National Bank issues commemorative coins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 25 2016 the National Bank of Kazakhstan issues coins "Qyrqynnan Shygaru" (from the Kazakh language "40 days after child's birth") with the par value 500 tenge made of «proof» quality silver and 100 tenge made of German silver.

"Qyrqynnan Shygaru" is an ancient ritual made when a child accomplishes 40 days after birth. During the ritual the child is washed with 40 spoons of salted water. Silver pieces and coins are also put in the jar because from the ancient times silver symbolizes purity and protects from evil spirits. It is believed that after this ritual the child can be shown to other people.

According to the information of the National Bank, the coins made of silver and nickel silver have identical images on both sides. The coins of "proof" quality have images on the reverse surface.

The commemorative coins with nominal of 500 tenge and 100 tenge are obligatory for acceptance at their nominal cost in all territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for all payment types, for payments to a bank accounts, money transfers, changing without any restriction in all banks of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The coins were made by the Kazakhstan Mint of the National Bank. The commemorative coins of the "proof" quality are held for sale at collection cost. They are issued in souvenir packaging and are supplied with the quality certificate of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

Six thousand copies of the German silver coins are made of alloy of improved quality and packed into extra plastic thermal vacuum pickings for sale.