RoK Ombudsman told about Kazakhstan’s achievements in prevention of tortures in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Geneva Human Rights Ombudsman in Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov has taken part in the conference and a number of events devoted to the 10-year anniversary of adoption of the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention of against Torture, Other Cruel and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

According to the Ombudsman press service, during the event the participants discussed the issues of promotion of the global initiative against torture and cruel treatment, and consolidation of international efforts in addressing the emerging challenges. The Ombudsman of Kazakhstan informed the colleagues of the achievements of Kazakhstan. The preventative mechanism which has been applied in Kazakhstan in the format "Ombudsman+" since 2014 has demonstrated efficiency of the chosen model. It allows to develop subject-oriented, justified and relevant recommendations and effectively interact with the administrations of institutions, local and centralized authorities and, ultimately, improve the situation in custodial institutions.

During 2,5 years there have been carried out 1, 262 monitoring visits. Over 3,000 institutions and organizations of the internal security, defense, healthcase, education and national security fall under the national preventative mechanism mandate.

International experts have given a positive appraisal to implementation of the international commitment by Kazakhstan. Representatives of human rights structures consider that Kazakhstan's experience in the national preventative mechanism could be viewed as a potential for exchange of experience in the post-soviet space.

2016 is the year of the 10th anniversary since the Optional Protocol to the Convention was adopted. Prevention of tortures in line with this Protocol is based on interaction of countries, international organizations and national preventative mechanisms united by the idea of constructive dialogue and interaction. The international organ is the UN Subcommittee for prevention of tortures which was the organizer of the Conference in Geneva.

Among the participants was Zhanar Aitzhanova, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN subdivision and other international organizations in the city of Geneva.