RoK Space Training Center send BD wishes to national cosmonaut

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today is the birthday of Kazakhstan's famous cosmonaut, Hero of Russia and Kazakhstan, Advisor to President Talgat Mussabayev.

The staff and management of the Space Training Center named after Yurii Gagarin has congratulated their colleague on his birthday.





"We wish him happy birthday, strong health, well-being, positive moods and long happy years of life ahead", the message reads.





The daughter of Talgat Mussabayev, Kamilya Mussabayeva, followed in the footsteps of the father. She has not become a cosmonaut but works in the Space Training Center as Chief Psychologists providing psychological support to cosmonauts.







