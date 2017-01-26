RoK Spiritual Administration of Muslims forbids surrogacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan has been receiving questions regarding surrogacy, and the Council of Ulemas has issued a fatwah per this issue, which reads as follows.

"Today the matter of surrogacy has become acute. According to this method the female ovum is impregnated in special tubes outwardly and is implanted into the uterus of the substitute mother or woman who voluntarily agreed to deliver the child. According to Sharia it is forbidden to have children in such a way.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims states it is forbidden to transplant artificially impregnated ovum into the uterus of a woman who voluntarily gave consent for child bearing, and it is not allowed to sell or use a woman's uterus by other people.