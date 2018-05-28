Roland Garros 2018: Kazakhstani Putintseva sends Konta home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №93 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has had a great start at the second Grand Slam tournament of the season - Roland Garros 2018, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the opening round Putintseva outclassed British Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3 ranked 71 spots higher in the WTA rankings.



Both Putintseva and Konta fired three aces. However, Kazakhstan made three double faults, whereas the British tennis player five. The match lasted for 1h 24 minutes.



Putintseva will face American tennis player Jennifer Brady in the second round of the tournament in Paris.