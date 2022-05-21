EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:13, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Roland Garros 2022 matchups for Kazakhstani tennis players announced

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their draws in the upcoming Roland Garros 2022 tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    16th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the opening round of the French Grand Slam.

    World N°37 Kazakhstani Putintesva will take on qualifier Irina Bara from Romania.

    As for the Men’s Singles, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan will clash with French Arthur Rinderknech.

    The Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles draws were not available at the time this report was generated.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!