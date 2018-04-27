EN
    15:01, 27 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Roland Garros winner stuns Zarina Diyas in Germany

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Latvian Jelena Ostapenko stunned Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the second round of the 2018 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The fourth-seeded Ostapenko outplayed qualifier Diyas in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. The winner of Roland Garros 2017 needed only 1 hour 3 minutes to defeat Kazakhstani tennis player.

    Next, Ostapenko will face Czech Karolina Pliskova.

