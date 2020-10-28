Role of Eurasian youth in peacebuilding emphasized in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 23 October an online session on the role of Eurasian region youth in peacebuilding took place in the framework of the International Nanjing Peace Forum.

The UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty as the organizer provided a platform for dialogue for young peacebuilders. The session was attended by 11 speakers from 10 countries of the region, which served to exchange experience and best practices in the field of youth programs and participation in transforming the world and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the official website of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.

More than 750 participants registered for this event, 90% of them were young people.

During the opening session, Ms Krista Pikkat, Director of UNESCO Almaty Office noted: «We give this opportunity and want to become a guide for young people to promote a culture of peace and non-violence. Today to hear young people and understand their needs is important for us as well as to help overcome barriers and prevent them from turning off the path to a successful tomorrow.«

In addition, the UNESCO Artist for Peace, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation - Ms. Zarifa Mgoyan, better known as Zara, made a speech. She inspired the young participants of the meeting, because they agreed that 2020 year again proved the need to develop dialogue to prevent conflicts, the need of youth participation in social transformation and gain support youth and volunteer initiatives from governments and international organizations to ensure peace at the global level.