Role of Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debated in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Baku, Head of the Kazakh President's Office Makhmud Kassymbekov met with Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mekhtiyev, our correspondent in Azerbaijan reports.

The parties noted the role of presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev, Heydar Aliyev and Ilham Aliyev in establishing and strengthening friendship between the fraternal countries. As Mekhtiyev stated, Nursultan Nazarbayev is one of the outstanding politicians playing a key role in the development of modern and independent Kazakhstan.



Besides, members of the Kazakh delegation were awarded the Progress Medal, the state prize of Azerbaijan.







In his turn, Kassymbekov handed Mekhtiyev the books about the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev that was translated into Kazakh and presented in Astana this May. One of the commemorative copies was handed over to President Ilham Aliyev.