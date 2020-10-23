Role of public councils to be bolstered – Minister Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva says the role of public council will be enhanced, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the online Friday briefing, Minister Balayeva reminded that all drafts normative legislative acts are coordinated with the public councils which, in turn, allows to involve the society into the policy making process and significantly improve the quality of the developed acts.

Aida Balayeva believes that the public councils are going through a new stage in their development. The council carry out independent monitoring and discussions of all pressing social problems.

She also added that the ministry had developed the draft law «On amendments to some legislative acts on the issues of public councils’ activity» and submitted it for the Majilis’ consideration.

The bill is called to improve the mechanisms of how the public councils are formed, enlarge the powers vested in the public councils and so on.

Earlier it was reported that 234 public councils had been created nationwide. Some 3,500 people are involved in their activity.