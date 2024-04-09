Role of SCO in ‘Formula for Safe and Just World‘ - new episode of New Time TV show released

Last week, President Tokayev proposed to adopt a cooperation program to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism among the SCO member states. This message was conveyed during a meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The session took place as part of the preparations for the upcoming SCO summit in Astana, which will be held this summer, marking the end of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the organization this year.

The President of Kazakhstan mentioned that during last year, the world witnessed 183 regional and local conflicts, marking an almost 30 percent increase, the highest figure in the last three decades. “Experts believe that a global cycle of conflicts and violent actions is unfolding, against this backdrop, the threat of international terrorism is intensifying,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. More details of the meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, you can find in the latest episode of New Time.

Zhang Ming, SCO's Secretary-General, gave an exclusive interview to New Time. He stressed that a new security paradigm based on political dialogue will be promoted by Shanghai Cooperation Organization. New Time’s host, Ainur Imangali, asked Ming about the details of formula for safe world, President Tokayev highlighted during the SCO meeting in the Kazakh capital. The interview is available here.

One will also learn about the new investment projects of Kazakhstan and Chinese companies. Approximately 1 bln US dollars of investment will include projects in green energy with China. One particular example can be a project for the construction of wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 1 GW in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions of Kazakhstan. This project will attract investments from the largest Chinese energy and manufacturing corporations. One of them is Sany group - the company is already involved in the implementation of a project to build a 1 GW wind power plant and is considering the construction of a plant to assemble components.

