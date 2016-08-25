Roman Gonzalez: I learnt from Golovkin a lot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nicaraguan Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez told about his impression from training with Gennady Golovkin at Big Bear Summit, Sports.kz informs.

"I had a chance to make friends with Golovkin, and it's a great opportunity for me to train here. I train with GGG and I learnt from him a lot. I want to have this experience again and return to this camp and train with Gennady in future," The Ring cites Gonzalez.