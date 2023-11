ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, Norway's Stavanger hosts the World Cup in Speed Skating these days, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Russian skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Ruslan Murashov finished the first and the second. Canadian sportsman Gilmar Junior came the third.

Kazakhstani skater Roman Kerch finished the race with the sixth result.

Speed Skating. World Cup. 5th stage. Stavanger (Norway)

Men's. 500 m.

1. Pavel Kulizhnikov (Russia) - 34.52

2. Ruslan Murashov (Russia) - +0.26

3. Gilmar Junior (Canada) - +0.34

6. Roman Kerch (Kazakhstan) - +0.44