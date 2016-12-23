Roman Sklyar appointed as Vice Minister of Investment and Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental resolution, Roman Sklyar has been appointed Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports.

On December 23, Minister Zhenis Kasymbek introduced the new Vice Minister to the staff.

Since May 2016, Roman Sklyar served as Vice Minister of National Economy.

Mr. Sklyar is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University, Moscow Institute of Modern Business and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.

In different years, Roman Sklyar worked as Head of Public Procurement Division, Chief of Staff, Deputy Mayor of Pavlodar city, Director of the Department of Energy and Utilities of Astana city. He served also as Deputy Governor and First Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region, Vice Minister of Transport and Communications, Vice President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

From March to May 2016, Roman Sklyar was a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Chairperson of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.