Roman Sklyar becomes Vice Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roman Sklyar has been appointed as Vice Minister of National Economy.

Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, introduced his deputy to the staff of the ministry on Tuesday.

Mr. Sklyar is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University, the Moscow Institute of Modern Business and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.

He already served as a vice minister at the Kazakh Ministry of Transport and Communications. He also was Vice President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".

Mr. Sklyar was elected as Majilis deputy in March 2016. At the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament he chaired the Committee for economic reform and regional development.