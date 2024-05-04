Roman Sklyar chairs meeting of Investment Attraction Council

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar chaired a regular meeting of the Council on Investment Attraction, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Prime Minister’s press service.

JSC NC KazakhInvest presented a detailed guideline for promising investors – from an initiative to the implementation of a project. Each central and local executive agency will be ruled with this guideline in their work with the investors.

Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazakhInvest Yerzhan Yelekeyev reported on the course of implementation of the projects of the Kazakhstan-Qatar working group.

In his words, the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar observes positive dynamics - in 2023 growth made 50%. The two countries’ investment pool includes 15 projects worth more than $18 billion.

In line with the President’s instruction, a list of 17 major priority projects has been compiled, each of which is aimed at the creation of a whole cluster of relevant enterprises.

Besides, information on tourism and food industry projects was presented at the meeting.

The meeting also discussed a number of investment projects, decisions on which had already been submitted to governmental agencies.