Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar denied the rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Severstal, Russia’s largest mining company, Kazinform reports.

Journalists asked Sklyar whether any negotiations were held with Severstal on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

«That’s not true. There are no negotiations on this issue. Do not believe these rumors,» he said.

«The company [ArcelorMittal Temirtau - edit] has overdue liabilities in repair of equipment and investments. Of course, we are concerned about the tragic events which happen at the enterprise and lead to death of people. We are working on attraction of other investors, who can work more effectively and invest in development of this enterprise, as labour safety is a priority. We do not hold negotiations with the company you named,» Sklyar said.

«What companies [investors - edit], I cannot say. It’s a premature information,» he added.

Earlier, mass media reported that the Government of Kazakhstan was considering the issue of transferring ArcelorMittal Temirtau to sanctioned Severstal, owned by Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov.