Roman Sklyar orders to start immediate evacuation of Zarechnyi settlement residents in N Kazakhstan

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar ordered to begin the evacuation of the residents of Zarechnyi settlement in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Roman Sklyar inspected the dams in Zarechnyi and Pribrezhnoye settlements. He examined flood control measures in the area of Podgora, inspected local evacuation shelter and heard a report of Mayor of Petropavlovsk Serik Mukhamediyev on the flood situation, following which he ordered to start the evacuation of 239 residents of Zarechnyi.

According to Serik Mukhamediyev, floodwaters will approach the settlement within three days. 132 out of 200 houses will be under threat of flooding.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The First Deputy Prime Minister ordered the immediate start of the evacuation of citizens.

“We have two days to evacuate the residents,” he said. Floodwaters may reach the city of Petropavlovsk on April 12-14, he added.

Roman Sklyar ordered to minimize the threat of overflow, to mobilize specialized vehicles, supply inert materials and additional workforce to strengthen the dam on the territory of the first-stage pumping station of LLP Kyzylzhar Su (local water supply organization).

Photo credit: gov.kz

New dams will be built downstream the river in Kyzylzhar district to protect the settlements.

Roman Sklyar also inspected preparedness of road infrastructure for water overflow and tasked regional branch of KazAvtoZhol to twenty-four hour service on the roads to ensure safe movement of the civil transport.