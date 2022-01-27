Roman Vassilenko named new Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Roman Vassilenko has been appointed as new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Roman Vassilenko was born on August 14, 1972, in the city of Shymkent. He is the graduate of the Military Academy of Economics, Finance and Law of the Armed Forces of Russia.

Prior to the appointment he served as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia.